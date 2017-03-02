"For now‚ the search has been temporarily suspended and they will continue searching for the child tomorrow‚" said Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) senior superintendent Wayne Minnaar

The boy is believed to have been swept away in Elias Motsoaledi Road in Dobsonville‚ Soweto.

Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said he believes the boy and his friends were playing in a trench when he was suddenly swept away.

At least one person has died as a result of the heavy downpour in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

Minaar said a motorist died in an accident on Mnandi road in Diepsloot.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

Meanwhile‚ parts of Johannesburg remained waterlogged on Thursday night.

"The Gillooly's interchange is flooded and is affecting traffic in a southerly direction on the N3‚" said Minnaar.

"Motorists can use the M1 And M2 as alternative‚" he said.

The City of Johannesburg has issued a warning for heavy flooding.

The city said areas on high alert are Alexandra‚ Bedfordview‚ Benoni‚ Edenvale‚ Fourways‚ the Johannesburg CBD‚ Kempton Park and Soweto.

The JMPD said it was also keeping a close eye on the Roodepoort area.

Traffic was already backed up on several roads.

Motorists were urged to drive with caution‚ keep their headlights on and reduce speed on the roads.