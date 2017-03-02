IN PICTURES, VIDEO: People feared trapped after roof collapses at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Several people are feared trapped after part of a roof collapsed at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

While details are sketchy‚ emergency services and the Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that it was a structural collapse.

A fifteen year old girl who didn't want her name used, told TimesLIVE she was "lost for words" as the roof collapsed just as she was about to enter the hospital.

"I was late for my appointment at the dentist. I was about to go in when it happened. In my mind, I didn't think the roof would fall. I'm lost for words," she said.

"All I saw was the roof collapse, and then there was a lot of dust. I could just hear people scream and then we came outside," she said.

"I'm glad I wasn't trapped inside, but I still feel really bad for the people trapped inside."

Paramedics at the scene of the structural collapse at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on 2 March 2017. Image: Twitter/ER24

Another woman who only identified herself as Nomsa, said she was standing near the lift when she heard a noise, saw some dust and then a louder noise.

"I heard a bang and then the roof collapsed. I was on my way to the pharmacy when it happened. I'm glad I didn't make it all the way in," she said.

The Gauteng Department of Health issued a statement confirm there had been a structural collapse at the hospital.

"The collapse took place in the passage near maternity department on the hospital street. At this stage we can neither confirm the number of injuries nor what caused the collapse.

"Emergency Medical Services are at the scene. The Department will update the public continuously as we get more information on the incident‚" the department said in a statement.

People gather outside Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on 2 March 2017 after part of the roof collapsed. Image: Abigail Javier

The scene outside Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on 2 March 2017 after part of the roof collapsed. Image: Abigail Javier.