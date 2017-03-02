Unregistered credit providers feel regulator's wrath
The National Credit Regulator (NCR) has hauled six unregistered credit providers in the Northern Cape and Limpopo on to the carpet‚ issuing them with compliance notices.
“Credit providers are reminded that any person or entity involved in the provision of credit is required to be registered with the NCR ‚” said Jacqueline Peters‚ investigations and enforcement manager at the regulator.
“The NCR will continue with operations to monitor unregistered entities around the country and will bring applications to the National Consumer Tribunal to have credit agreements concluded by unregistered entities to be declared unlawful” she said.
Peters urged people to ensure they applied for loans from registered credit providers and to report unregistered lenders to the regulator.
