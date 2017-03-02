It was a close call for 68-year-old Walter Makoro who realised he had forgotten his hospital card and sonar scan in the doctors rooms moments before a section of the Charlotte Maxeke hospital foyer collapsed.

A worried Makoro spoke to TimesLIVE as he awaited news on his five friends who had agreed to wait for him when he went to fetch his card.

"I came with five of my friends. They waited for me in the reception and I went back to the doctor's rooms to get my things. They were trapped when the roof collapsed‚" he said sitting outside the hospital in a wheelchair.

"They were waiting for me in the reception when I went back to the doctor. They should still be there. They were waiting for me‚” he said.

"I'm very worried about my friends. That's why I'm still here I want to find out if they're okay."

Makoro said he befriended the five other people after they had been visiting the same urologist.

"I've been sitting here waiting for them to come out. I don't know where else they could be‚" he said.

"I tried finding out from the rescue workers if they saw my friends. But they're not giving me answers‚" he said.

After waiting for a few hours in the wheelchair outside the hospital‚ Makoro said he had to go home.

"I can't wait longer. I have to take public transport home. I still haven't heard anything about my friends. I'm hoping they're okay‚" he said.

Two people are still trapped under the rubble and sniffer dogs were brought in around 5pm to help locate them.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that seven people were injured, including two construction workers‚ members of the public and at least one hospital staff member.

"The incident happened while private construction workers were filling in a leaking section of the roof," the department said in a statement.

A doctor who worked at the hospital said “stupidity” had caused the collapse.

The doctor‚ who asked not to be named‚ had left before the incident‚ but went back to help colleagues immediately afterwards.

He said a section of roof measuring about 30 metres by 20 metres collapsed.

"Waterproofing has been taking place on the roof. The collapse has happened because of stupidity. The old waterproofing was gravel on a roof that was a few metres thick before the collapse‚" said the doctor

"Now they have been redoing the roof‚ they have moved all the gravel to one side. That gravel which normally covers 100 square metres has been piled onto one small side of the roof."

The doctor said the recent rain compounding the gravel situation was probably why the roof collapsed.

"The collapse is about 50 metres from the street entrance to the hospital on the fifth level. Three people ‚ excluding those trapped under the gravel‚ suffered minor injuries.