The call came at a meeting with social development MECs‚ South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) managers and executives of the National Development Agency on Thursday.

Dlamini briefed the meeting on the “institutionalisation” of the social grants payment system after Sassa's contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) expires at the end of the month.

The meeting came a day after Dlamini failed to appear in parliament to answer questions on whether there was a back-up plan to pay social grants to more than 17-million poor South Africans.

But the non-payment of grants doesn't worry only beneficiaries.

As the Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Themba Godi put it in parliament on Wednesday: “Sassa is the one that mitigates against revolution of the poor and‚ if you mess up‚ then you must know that everything will go up in flames...”

Dlamini's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said the meeting also noted talks were under way between the department‚ Sassa‚ National Treasury and CPS “regarding a transitional arrangement while the agency is putting in place all necessary measures to become a paymaster of social grants in South Africa.”

“The meeting reiterated the government’s assurance that all eligible social grants beneficiaries would receive their money on time‚” said Oliphant.

“The meeting further committed itself to working with and supporting all the critical steps that Sassa outlined in the institutionalisation of the social grants payment process‚” she said.