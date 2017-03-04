Taxi crashes into wall killing driver

“It is believed that the brakes of the 52-year-old man's vehicle could have failed when he crashed through a wall and then into one of the rooms of the house around 12pm‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl. . Fortunately no one was in the room at the time and no-one else sustained injuries as there were no passengers in the taxi‚ she said.

“At the time of their arrival‚ ER24 paramedics found members of the community trying to push the taxi out of the house. This is when paramedics discovered the driver had been killed. Nothing could be done to save his life and he was declared dead on the scene.

“The local fire department and police are at the scene. It is believed that it might take s few hours for the taxi to be removed from the house as more walls could collapse‚” Dormehl added.