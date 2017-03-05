“The Hawks" Commercial Crime unit in conjunction with visible police‚ Environmental Health Service as well as the Immigration Officers from Department of Home Affairs have conducted a successful disruptive operation in three areas alleged to be selling expired good to their respective communities‚” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase.

He said a request to probe the matter had been submitted to the Hawks’ Commercial Crime unit.

“On Friday‚ 3 March 2017 the operation was conducted in Warrenton and about five shops were raided. Expired goods worth R500‚000 were seized in four of the five shops visited. Particularly shops without any documentation showing removal plan and compliance.

“The same operation was previous conducted in Pampierstad on 25 January 2017 with Health Inspector of Phokwane Municipality and Immigration Officials. Nine shops were visited and expired goods to the value of over R1.2 million were confiscated and handed over to the Health Inspector for disposal‚” Nkwalase said.

While in Hartswater on February 27 about four shops were raided and expired goods to the value of R1.2 million were confiscated and handed over to the Health Inspector for disposal.

“During these three separate raids a grand total of over R2.9 million expired goods were seized. It is with noting that not all shops were visited due to the few health inspectors that were available on these raids‚” Nkwalase said.

“No charges were laid against the shop owners pending the report from Environmental Health Service inspectors‚” he added.

He added that no charges had been laid against the shop owners pending the report