Man dead‚ woman critical after car collides with tree

“After a prolonged entrapment‚ the jaws of life had to be used to free the woman from the car before she was airlifted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl. . “At the time of their arrival‚ ER24 paramedics found the male driver‚ believed to be in his late 30's‚ dead on the scene.

“It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle around a sharp bend. The vehicle then went down an embankment and rolled a few times before it collided with a tree‚” Dormehl added.