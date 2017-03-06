Charlotte Maxeke Hospital ‘not neglected,’ says MEC

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development confirmed the appointment in a statement.

“We have appointed a reputable legal firm Adams and Adams to conduct the investigations into these incidents and to provide a detailed report of what really transpired‚” said MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo.

“We have also tasked the investigators to review the competence of all companies appointed to do maintenance in all our health facilities in the province.”

According to Mamabolo‚ the site of the incident has been sealed off and the investigation is due to begin immediately. The contractor he blamed for the collapse has been removed from the premises.

The MEC also responded to claims that maintenance at the hospital had been ignored for years.

“We should also appeal to everybody to stop the speculation. The claim that this particular incident happened because the building is neglected is not true. In fact we appointed the contractor to conduct maintenance work. It is the contractor who was negligent‚” Mamabolo said.