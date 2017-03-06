Man‚ 87‚ arrested for shooting dead boy he 'mistook for monkey'
An 87-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy‚ he claimed he thought was a monkey.
Bongumusa Duma of Braemar on the south coast was shot on Sunday morning while plucking guavas from a tree.
Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said an 87-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday.
“A case of murder was registered at Sawoti SAPS. He is due to appear in the Umzinto Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”
- TMG Digital/The Times
