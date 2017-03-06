 Man‚ 87‚ arrested for shooting dead boy he 'mistook for monkey' - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Mar 06 17:43:06 SAST 2017

UN wants more done to stop muti killing

Man‚ 87‚ arrested for shooting dead boy he 'mistook for monkey'

Suthentira Govender | 2017-03-06 16:43:46.0
File image of a gun firing.
Image by: Gallo Images/ IStock

An 87-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy‚ he claimed he thought was a monkey.

Save & Share

Bongumusa Duma of Braemar on the south coast was shot on Sunday morning while plucking guavas from a tree.

Police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said an 87-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday.

“A case of murder was registered at Sawoti SAPS. He is due to appear in the Umzinto Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

- TMG Digital/The Times

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X