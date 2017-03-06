 Municipal manager gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Mon Mar 06 11:37:59 SAST 2017

UN wants more done to stop muti killing

Municipal manager gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal

Bongani Mthethwa | 2017-03-06 10:48:38.0
Edward Sibusiso Sithole has been shot dead. File photo.
Image by: Gallo images/iStockphoto

The municipal manager of Richmond ‚ a town once ravaged by political violence in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ was gunned down early on Monday.

Save & Share

Police confirmed that Edward Sibusiso Sithole was shot dead in the morning but the circumstances leading up to his death are unclear.

He was reportedly shot dead by two men who jumped out of a red Toyota while he was opening the door of his own new vehicle.

This is a developing story.

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X