Municipal manager gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal
The municipal manager of Richmond ‚ a town once ravaged by political violence in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ was gunned down early on Monday.
Police confirmed that Edward Sibusiso Sithole was shot dead in the morning but the circumstances leading up to his death are unclear.
He was reportedly shot dead by two men who jumped out of a red Toyota while he was opening the door of his own new vehicle.
This is a developing story.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.