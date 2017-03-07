Police say that the constable is in a critical but stable condition‚ following the shooting which took place in the late afternoon on Tuesday.

A manhunt is currently under way for the remaining two suspects.

The constable in question was shot after police‚ who were on routine patrol in the area‚ stopped a suspicious-looking truck.

“Upon approaching the truck‚ one of the police officers was shot and wounded. The other member was not injured‚” Gauteng SAPS spokesperson‚ Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ said in a statement.

“The truck drove away and collided with another vehicle not far from the scene and three suspects jumped out and fled from the scene on foot.

“Police traced one of the suspects who was hiding in a nearby house.”

The stolen truck used by the suspects has been recovered and the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner has appointed detectives to work around the clock to find the two of the suspects who are still at large. Gauteng MEC for Community Safety‚ Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said:

"An attack on a law enforcement officer is an attack on the state. I am confident that the law enforcement officers will work around the clock to ensure that all the perpetrators of such [a] heinous crime are brought to book and face the full might of the law. I also appeal to Gauteng citizens who might have information about perpetrators of this crime to report it to the authorities".