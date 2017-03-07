Freedom Under Law (FUL) director Dani Cohen said on Tuesday they support the relief sought by the Black Sash‚ which filed a case with the Constitutional Court last week demanding that any contract between Sassa and CPS have the court’s oversight and that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini report to the court regularly.

However‚ FUL also wants to ask the court to order the disclosure of all documentation relating to the interim contracting between SASSA and CPS.

In addition‚ it would like to ask "that CPS be prevented from benefitting from the 2012 contract‚ declared by the Constitutional Court to be invalid. Specifically‚ CPS should be entitled to charge no more under the interim contract than it is currently charging under the 2012 contract and the proposed interim contract must be in place no longer than necessary for a tender for the distribution of social grants to be advertised‚ adjudicated and awarded". FUL is seeking to intervene on the basis that the matter has clear implications for the rule of law and the obligations of a constitutional democracy.

"A ruling of the highest court of the land‚ carefully structured so as best to protect the rights and interests of the most vulnerable in our country‚ has been cynically disregarded. Instead the security of those dependent on social grants has been recklessly imperilled in a bid to ensure the interim contracting process escapes scrutiny and oversight‚" said Cohen. The NGO aims to promote democracy under law and to assist insecuring the independence of the judiciary.