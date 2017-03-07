 Two wounded in botched Durban bottle store robbery - Times LIVE
   
Tue Mar 07 18:00:15 SAST 2017

Two wounded in botched Durban bottle store robbery

Jeff Wicks | 2017-03-07 16:55:59.0
File photo.
Image by: Reuben Goldberg

Police and paramedics were on Tuesday afternoon attending to a scene of robbery gone awry at a bottle store in Sea Cow Lake‚ Durban.

Two men had been shot and were in a serious condition‚ Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said.

He said that several armed men had stormed the bottle store in what they believe was a business robbery.

“The robbery turned violent and shots were fired. The owner and a worker sustained gunshot wounds and both men are in a serious condition.

“The scene is active and the police are investigating. The two injured men will be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital‚” said Van Reenen.

- TMG Digital/The Times

