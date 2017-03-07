Two wounded in botched Durban bottle store robbery
Police and paramedics were on Tuesday afternoon attending to a scene of robbery gone awry at a bottle store in Sea Cow Lake‚ Durban.
Two men had been shot and were in a serious condition‚ Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said.
He said that several armed men had stormed the bottle store in what they believe was a business robbery.
“The robbery turned violent and shots were fired. The owner and a worker sustained gunshot wounds and both men are in a serious condition.
“The scene is active and the police are investigating. The two injured men will be transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital‚” said Van Reenen.
- TMG Digital/The Times
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.