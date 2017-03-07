After a bout of the butterflies‚ pianist Reggie Dreyer basked in a standing ovation on Tuesday after playing with a symphony orchestra 56 years after apartheid robbed him of the chance to do so.

The audience in the Artscape foyer in Cape Town rose to its feet to acknowledge 74-year-old’s performance with the Cape Philharmonic‚ under the baton of resident conductor Brandon Phillips.

“I must confess‚ I got a little bit of the butterflies while sitting there‚ and my hands started shaking‚” Dreyer said after the lunchtime concert.

“But when I started‚ it was OK.” As an 18-year-old piano prodigy‚ Dreyer auditioned to play the same Mozart concerto with the Cape Philharmonic in 1960.

“While my audition was a success‚ the laws of the time were against me‚” he said.

He told TimesLive on Tuesday: “One can easily give up because of circumstances‚ and I think one should persevere before you can achieve your goal.

“I’m really glad that I could eventually do it‚ I’m really grateful. I wouldn’t like to go through it again though‚ that kind of pressure.” Dreyer retired as a full-time music teacher in 1993 but works part-time in choir training and jazz at South Peninsula High School in Diep River.

- TMG Digital/The Times