Tue Mar 07 21:02:16 SAST 2017

UN wants more done to stop muti killing

Woman airlifted to hospital after kick to head by horse

TMG Digital | 2017-03-07 20:12:41.0
Horse. File photo
Image by: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS

A horse-handler in Heidelberg has been hospitalized after she was kicked in the head by a horse.

According to Emer-G-Med services‚ the middle-aged handler was doing a routine check-up on the horse when she was kicked in the head by the horse.

The woman‚ who was not identified‚ sustained skull fractures as well as a bleed on the brain and was airlifted to the Union Hospital.

