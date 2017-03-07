Woman airlifted to hospital after kick to head by horse
A horse-handler in Heidelberg has been hospitalized after she was kicked in the head by a horse.
According to Emer-G-Med services‚ the middle-aged handler was doing a routine check-up on the horse when she was kicked in the head by the horse.
The woman‚ who was not identified‚ sustained skull fractures as well as a bleed on the brain and was airlifted to the Union Hospital.
