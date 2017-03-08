Ulwazi High principal Nomampondomise Kosani called the group of 38‚ aged 14 to 18‚ together and forced them‚ in front of the teens’ parents‚ guardians and teachers‚ to point out their girlfriends.



Kosani first called the 38 in after two girls were found kissing in a bathroom. She sent them all home with a letter which ordered them to return with their parents.



Many parents were shocked‚ but some held out that their children had the right to decide on their own sexual orientation.



But there were reports of parents heading home to berate their children and force them to “stop” being gay – with violence if necessary.



Kosani refused to comment‚ saying how she dealt with “problems” at her school was not a matter for the media.



Eastern Cape education department spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said‚ “Whoever is behind this‚ will have to face the wrath of the department”.



Mtima said the constitution did not allow anyone to be segregated on the basis of gender or sexual orientation.



