The authority is releasing its National Learners’ Records Database (NLRD) Trends report tomorrow (Thursday 9 March).

A preview of the report reveals that there has been an overall increase in qualification achievements over the 20-year period from 1995 to 2014 despite numerous challenges in South Africa’s education and training system.

This increase in qualification achievements is reflected in all three sub-frameworks of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) known as General and Further Education and Training‚ trades and occupations‚ and in higher education‚ the authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Trends Report also gives a breakdown of qualification achievements by gender‚ population group‚ NQF Level‚ as well as by qualification type.

It shows that there has been an increase in the number of qualification achievements by women:

In General and Further Education and Training – from 194‚234 in 1995 to 283‚293 in 2014;

In higher education – 33‚347 in 1995 to 116‚547 in 2013.

The number of qualifications awarded to black learners has also grown:

In General and Further Education and Training qualifications – from 49‚415 in 1995 to 453‚691 in 2014;

In higher education – from 32‚312 in 1995 to 147‚006 in 2013. “SAQA calls on researchers to conduct in-depth qualitative research to examine the reasons behind the trends over the period 1995 to 2014‚ and also explore reasons for the mismatch between more qualified people and the seemingly high unemployment rate‚” said SAQA CEO Joe Samuels.

A fact sheet on Early Childhood Development (ECD) qualification achievements will also be released. This fact sheet shows that more learners have achieved qualification achievements in the Occupational Qualifications Sub-Framework (OQSF) than in all the other Sub-Frameworks.