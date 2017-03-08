The family of nine‚ six of whom share a three-room house‚ have seen tough times.

The father‚ Jacob Mbete‚ 54‚ has already tried to commit suicide to escape their harsh life.

Two of his children have moved in with their boyfriends to escape the palpable poverty in the house. And one daughter‚ the eldest‚ is married.

Mbete’s wife‚ Mapule‚ 44‚ is slumped on a sofa in the lounge that barely has furniture‚ aside for a table and chairs‚ as her husband‚ appearing unwell‚ drags himself in and throws himself on the other seat.

Of the six mouths they have to feed – including three children and one grandchild – only three receive the R340 child support grant‚ supplemented with Mbete’s R1‚600 renewable disability grant for TB.

Mbete said most of the time there is no food‚ so he cannot always take his medication. Sometimes he is too weak to get out of bed.

He breaks down as he relays the household’s daily struggles‚ detailing how painful it is to watch an infant cry because there is no baby formula.

Of the children in the home‚ between the ages of one and 13‚ two are in school.

“I have nothing to give them‚ so they go where they are getting food. The baby needs five tins‚ at a cost of R350 each‚ per month‚ R1‚750. At times I take medication on an empty stomach because there is nothing to eat. I was selling vegetables before I got sick but now I am too weak to work‚” he said.

People pass hurtful remarks.

“They say I have Aids and they will not buy from me. I have even tried to hang myself here in the house‚ but my family took me down.”

Mapule Mbete is reserved‚ tending to her one-year-old grandchild.

She said though the amounts are meagre‚ she dreaded imagining what would happen without the social grants.

The fate of the grant distribution programme surrounded by uncertainty. The Department of Social Development is racing against time to conclude a contract with an agency that can roll out the grants programme.

The current contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) expires at the end of this month. The Department of Social Development is negotiating a new contract with CPS‚ but that is not a done deal‚ given that the Constitutional Court has ruled against a previous contract with the company. A new contract legally requires approval by National Treasury‚ but that department has said it will only give the green light once the Constitutional Court does the same.

That is distressing for the Mbete family. Mapule said already they were down to their last meal‚ living day by day‚ waiting for the social grant payday.

“Besides food‚ there were funeral insurances to pay and electricity‚ pocket money for the children at school… We are following the events with the grants and assurances but see no proof that we will be paid‚” she said.