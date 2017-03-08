Police spokesman for Gauteng‚ Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ on Wedensday evening confirmed to TimesLIVE that the hostage drama in Soweto has ended.

Dlamini confirmed the man‚ who had taken his girlfriend hostage at around 6am‚ had shot himself after also shooting the 31-year-old woman.

He died of his wounds at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital with only a graze wound to the head.

“The suspect shot his girlfriend and then himself as police‚ who have been on scene for most of the day negotiating with him‚ entered the home in Tladi‚” Dlamini said.

He said the only demand the man made was for the woman to withdraw a case of assault and malicious damage to property she opened against him in February.

“I believe that yesterday police went looking for this man‚ and he ran.”

Early this morning‚ he entered the girlfriend’s home armed with a pistol.

According to Dlamini‚ the man was unemployed.

