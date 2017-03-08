The suspensions are since 1 April 2016‚ says Desiree van der Walt MP‚ the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration.

The R136.5 million total cost on the precautionary suspensions is made up of R24 million in national departments and R112.5 million in provincial departments‚ according to a parliamentary question submitted by the party.

She said she would ask further questions to find out why it has taken so long to conclude disciplinary action.

Of the 69 employees currently on suspension‚ 45 are from national departments and 24 from provincial departments.

"Alarmingly‚ 4 of the provincial employees have been suspended for more than a year and 5 for more than two years‚" Van der Walt said.

"It is astounding that so much money has been paid in salaries because the respective departments have failed to efficiently conclude disciplinary action. This money should be spent on skills development or internship programmes within these departments for the millions of young people who are currently without work."