Top cop pledges more resources to find killers of slain KZN municipal boss

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko and acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane alluded to the move during a council meeting in Richmond on Wednesday.

Sithole was gunned down on Monday by two men as he was getting out of his car within walking distance of the police station.

Phahlane said he would engage with the provincial police management on the deployment of more officers‚ and the possibility of a management assessment.

During the meeting‚ ANC Regional Secretary Mzi Zuma had stern words for local police‚ describing a station that was "dysfunctional".

Nhleko said that the murder of Sithole was of concern given KZN's history of political violence.

"This concerns me as it would concern any normal person. What is also a worry is the question of knowing the history of KwaZulu-Natal in terms of political killings and mass murders pre-1994‚" he said.

"We need to work hard with the community to avoid regressing to that‚" he added.

"It is important that we do our best as the police but we need the help of the community to actively combat this scourge."

Phahlane said that the investigation into Sithole's murder was at a sensitive stage and more information could not be made public.

"We need the help of well-placed sources in the community to help us crack this case‚" he said. - TMG Digital/TimesLIVE