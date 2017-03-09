Protesters block road in Boksburg
Protesting community members have blocked a road leading into Reiger Park in Boksburg with burning tyres and rubble.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the protesters are not violent‚ but have blocked all access into and out of the Gauteng suburb.
Media reports said the protest against a low-cost housing backlog and erupted after community members gave the municipality seven days to respond to a memorandum handed over last week.
Mokheseng could not confirm the reason for the demonstration‚ but said police and metro police were trying to mediate the protest‚ which started at 2 am.
