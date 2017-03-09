The protester also makes a gesture to signify a Hitler moustache before being congratulated by a colleague.

Footage of the incident is being shared on social media by an organisation called Spotlight‚ which commented: "BDS not anti-Semitic‚ not spreading hatred of Jews? Watch the results of #IAW and #BDSsouthafrica activity on #Wits campus and decide for yourself".

It added that it was posting the clip "because this is the direct product of all that so-called 'anti Zionism' flying under a banner of 'human rights'. Ignoring it doesn't make it go away.

"Take one moment to consider the feelings of Jewish campus students."

This is not the first time that anti-Semitic propaganda has marred campus protests. Last year‚ graffiti declaring "F**k the Jews" appeared on the Wits campus and in 2013‚ protesters affiliated with BDS sang "Dubula e Juda" ["Shoot the Jew"].