Three weeks ago‚ CCTV footage captured two attackers stabbing Siya Dlamini on Beach Road‚ in the coastal town south of Durban‚ where he has worked for 12 years to support his family.

Dlamini swore at them as he chased them from the car parked in front of a block of flats. The men returned later that night and stabbed him five times in the back and neck.

George Snodey‚ who belongs to the local neighbourhood watch‚ posted the footage on Facebook‚ appealing for people to raise money for the injured man. Amanzimtoti residents opened their wallets.

Instead of handing over the cash raised‚ Snodey took Dlamini grocery shopping.

He posted on Facebook: “Took the car guard‚ who was viciously stabbed‚ shopping today as he wanted to take some groceries and special things to his two kids and their mother. Thanks to everyone who did donate‚ as you can see by his smile that it was much appreciated.”

Snodey said the entire amount raised had not been spent and he would take Dlamini shopping again.