 BREAKING: Locked up for love couple released in UAE‚ charges dropped - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Fri Mar 10 12:43:23 SAST 2017

UN wants more done to stop muti killing

BREAKING: Locked up for love couple released in UAE‚ charges dropped

Louise Carter | 2017-03-10 11:50:09.0
South African Emlyn Culverwell and his Ukrainian fiancée, Iryna Nohai, were arrested at the end of January 2017 for a ‘Zina’ moral offence in Abu Dhabi.
Image by: Facebook

All charges against Emlyn Culverwell and his pregnant fiancée‚ Iryna Nohai‚ have been dropped after the couple posted bail in Abu Dhabi.

Save & Share

Culverwell and Nohai were arrested on January 29 after Nohai was taken to the hospital with stomach cramps.

IMG-20170310-WA0001.jpg

All charges against Emlyn Culverwell and his pregnant fiancée, Iryna Nohai, have been dropped. Photo credit: Supplied by the family.

The couple have spent five years working at Yas Waterworld and lived in Abu Dhabi before their arrest. A doctor at the Medeor Medical Centre in Yas Mall confirmed that Nohai‚ a Ukrainian national‚ was pregnant and the couple were arrested at the hospital.

-TMG Digital/Talk of the Town

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X