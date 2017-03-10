BREAKING: Locked up for love couple released in UAE‚ charges dropped
All charges against Emlyn Culverwell and his pregnant fiancée‚ Iryna Nohai‚ have been dropped after the couple posted bail in Abu Dhabi.
Culverwell and Nohai were arrested on January 29 after Nohai was taken to the hospital with stomach cramps.
All charges against Emlyn Culverwell and his pregnant fiancée, Iryna Nohai, have been dropped. Photo credit: Supplied by the family.
The couple have spent five years working at Yas Waterworld and lived in Abu Dhabi before their arrest. A doctor at the Medeor Medical Centre in Yas Mall confirmed that Nohai‚ a Ukrainian national‚ was pregnant and the couple were arrested at the hospital.
-TMG Digital/Talk of the Town
