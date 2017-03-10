The vehicle was tracked down and found in Montclair several hours after it was taken. Two independent sources confirmed that several items not usually removed in a typical car theft had been taken - the baby’s car seat‚ the pram and the infant’s bag.

The baby’s mother‚ along with her eight-year-old son‚ had been forced out of the car at gunpoint at a Greyville shopping centre shortly before noon.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen said the car was recovered in Moodie Crescent in Montclair “… there is no sign of the baby. Other stuff relating to the child was also removed.

“At this point it may be a domestic issue and the police are investigating this‚” he added.

An anonymous caller to East Coast Radio’s drive show offered a R10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the child‚ with presenter Phat Joe promising to contribute another R10,000.