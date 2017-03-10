Frantic search for baby taken in hijacking
Durban police have embarked on a frantic search for a baby who was taken when a car was hijacked on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a woman‚ her eight-year-old son and the baby had been in the car near a shopping centre in Greyville.
Residents have been asked to be on the lookout for the car‚ a white Toyota Yaris‚ with the license plate ND 576648.
“They were seated in their white Toyota Yaris when two men armed with firearms showed up‚” Zwane said. “They demanded the car keys and fled with their vehicle. The baby is still missing.”
