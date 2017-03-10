 OR Tambo chaos as metered taxis block highway - Times LIVE
Fri Mar 10 08:11:26 SAST 2017

UN wants more done to stop muti killing

OR Tambo chaos as metered taxis block highway

TMG Digital | 2017-03-10 07:30:29.0
JHB - R24 East: Metered Taxi Driver Protest: Situation at Barbara Road
Image by: Rob Byrne‏ via Twitter

Traffic ground to a halt and caused chaos on the R24 highway leading to OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning as metered taxi drivers blocked the highway in protest.

Angry commuters missed early morning flights and accused the taxi drivers of “bullying tactics” in their protest‚ which appeared to be directed at rival service Uber.

Some airline passengers‚ in a last ditch effort to catch flights‚ resorted to walking along the highway‚ hauling their suitcases.OR Tambo Traffic Tom Tom.png

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Troy Martens was one of those stuck in the gridlock. “I’m in standstill traffic on the R24 towards the airport … for about 45 minutes now. I’m about to miss my flight. Boarding time is at 6:30 and it’s 6:28 now.

fence torn down.JPG 

A fence had been torn down so cars can make u-turns. PICS: SUPPLIED

Boksburg Traffic.jpg 

“I can tell you one thing for sure‚ I will not ever support a metered taxi again. And it has only made me more resolute to use Uber taxis. It’s completely unacceptable bullying tactics by the meter taxis‚” she added.

Aki Anastasiou‏ tweeted:

Patricia Ferreira‏ tweeted video footage of commuters hauling their luggage along the freeway to get to the airport.

While some decided to walk ...

