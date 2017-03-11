 'Please help us. That's all I'm asking for'‚ one-month-old Siwaphiwe's dad pleads - Times LIVE
   
Latest
Sat Mar 11 18:02:45 SAST 2017

Watch: Mandela Park residents flee raging fire

'Please help us. That's all I'm asking for'‚ one-month-old Siwaphiwe's dad pleads

Matthew Savides | 2017-03-11 15:44:07.0
Christopher Mbambo, father of baby Siwaphiwe that was kidnapped.
Image by: Supplied

Christopher Mbambo just wants his litlte girl back in his arms.

Save & Share

Related News

He was speaking to journalists outside the Durban Central police station on Saturday afternoon‚ almost exactly 24 hours after his daughter‚ one-month-old Siwaphiwe‚ was taken in an apparent hijacking near the City View shopping centre in Greyville‚ Durban.

Despite extensive search efforts‚ there was no sign of the little girl.

Baby3.JPG 

"What I am asking for from all people is that whoever hears where the baby is‚ please let the police know where this baby that belongs to the Mbambos [is].

When they hear of anything they must contact the police so that we can get assistance as a family. Please help us. That's all I'm asking for. Even you as the media‚ please work with the Mbambo family in this undesirable circumstance‚" the tearful father said.

His wife‚ Sibongile Mbambo‚ was too traumatised to speak to the media.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the search was continuing.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE

SHARE YOUR OPINION

If you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.
X