He was speaking to journalists outside the Durban Central police station on Saturday afternoon‚ almost exactly 24 hours after his daughter‚ one-month-old Siwaphiwe‚ was taken in an apparent hijacking near the City View shopping centre in Greyville‚ Durban.

Despite extensive search efforts‚ there was no sign of the little girl.

"What I am asking for from all people is that whoever hears where the baby is‚ please let the police know where this baby that belongs to the Mbambos [is].

When they hear of anything they must contact the police so that we can get assistance as a family. Please help us. That's all I'm asking for. Even you as the media‚ please work with the Mbambo family in this undesirable circumstance‚" the tearful father said.

His wife‚ Sibongile Mbambo‚ was too traumatised to speak to the media.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the search was continuing.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE