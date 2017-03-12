Cyclists' loss is fire victims' gain as Cape Town opens its heart
The cancellation of Sunday's Cape Town Cycle Tour due to strong winds had an immediate payoff for victims of Saturday's devastating fire in Hout Bay.
Among the pledges:
- Virgin Active said it would donate R10 to the fire relief fund for every tour participant who trained at a club in the Western Cape.
- Pick n Pay said all food from tour hospitality and water points would be given to fire victims.
- All Coke and Powerade shipped in for the race will be delivered to Hout Bay.
In addition‚ Steenberg Vineyards in Tokai offered cyclists the "opportunity to be blown away by our wines" at a free tasting‚ and the city centre Cape Town Diamond Museum offered free entry to people with a race number.
Pick n Pay stores in Longbeach‚ Hout Bay‚ Camps Bay and Constantia are collecting donations for victims of Saturday's fire at Mandela Park‚ which destroyed an estimated 700 shacks and left around 4‚000 people homeless.
Donations are also being accepted at Hout Bay fire station.
TV and radio presenter Liezl Van der Westhuizen tweeted on Sunday morning: "I'm at ThulaThula #HoutBayFire drop off point‚ they need water‚ rice‚ beans‚ toiletries‚ baby food‚ clothes and blankets."
