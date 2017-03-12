Durban's North beach promenade pounded by waves
Durban's North beach has been closed after high swells and rough seas crashed over the beach and onto the Golden Mile promenade on Sunday.
Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson‚ who was at the scene‚ told TMG Digital that lifeguards had prohibited bathing in the dangerous surf conditions.
"The beach has been closed to bathers and the waves are crashing over concrete barriers onto the promenade itself...they are quite large‚" he said.
"Municipal lifeguards are at the beach and are monitoring the situation‚" he added.
