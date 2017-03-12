Hunt for footballer Masibusane Zongo still on

The Bellville Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit appealed last week to the public to assist in tracing the 24-year-old winger‚ who was dismissed by Premier Soccer League club Platinum Stars in May 2016 after missing 10 days of training.

He is wanted in connection with an alleged rape‚ which was reported in 2013‚ after he failed to appear in court. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Sunday police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said he is still being sought. Zongo had been on bail‚ she said.

A statement on the South African Police Services website reads: “The complainant alleges that she had met this man known as Masibusane Zongo‚ who is a known soccer player for Chippa United and Platinum Stars‚ at a club.

Afterwards he took her to his place of residence. He told her to sleep over in his bed and then allegedly forced himself upon her and raped her.”

Anyone with any information relating to Zongo's whereabouts may contact the case's investigating officer on 021-592-7092 or 082-522-1095.