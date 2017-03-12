Police to investigate 'family involvement' after #BabySiwaphiwe found alive
Police were this morning trying to establish concrete details as to exactly what happened when Siwaphiwe was abducted on Friday, including looking at the possibility of family involvement.
SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that Siwaphiwe was found shortly after midnight. Three suspects were arrested.
The one-month-old went missing after being taken in an apparent hijacking about 36 hours earlier.
Zwane said more details would come later, as investigators began to piece the details together.
A police source, who could not be named, said that police had intercepted a vehicle which had been traveling on the N3 at Marianhill Toll Plaza and that baby Siwaphiwe had been found inside.
It is understood that close relatives of the child had been among the three arrested in the police swoop.
Another well placed police source told TimesLIVE that the baby's family had been under scrutiny after details of the alleged hijacking and kidnapping "did not add up".
He said that the veracity of the hijacking at the City View shopping center had been closely examined.
