'Please pray for me': Church robber's parting words to victims
"Please pray for me." These were the parting words uttered by a brazen armed robber as he fled St Mark and St John Anglican Church in Parkside‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Saturday‚ shortly after he had robbed a prayer group there.
Police are investigating a case of armed robbery following the incident at the Van der Kemp Street church at about 10.10am.
The suspect‚ wearing a hoodie‚ a beanie and sunglasses when he entered the church‚ held up a group of nine church elders before making off with cellphones‚ cash and handbags.
The church is headed by the Rev Canon Karen Groepe‚ while her husband‚ the Rev Relton Groepe‚ serves as a priest at the same church. "Just before he left‚ he said to us‚ 'You can continue to pray‚ and please pray for me'‚" she said.
- TMG Digtial.HeraldLIVE
