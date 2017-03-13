Poachers caught with poisoned chicken at Letaba River Lodge
Limpopo police say three suspects aged 27‚ 36 and 55‚ appeared before the Tzaneen Magistrate Court on Monday on a charge of attempted Poaching and possession of dangerous weapons.
The three were arrested last night at about 7.45pm after they allegedly cut the fence of the Letaba River Lodge Game Reserve and gained access to the premises‚ the SAPS said in a statement.
"The suspects were confronted by security guards who then called the police.
"They were found in possession of poisoned chicken‚ a garden cutter and a kitchen knife."
Three lions were killed at the same game reserve in the past two months. Their heads and paws had been removed.
