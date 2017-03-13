Power failure causes major delays on Gautrain between Midrand and Hatfield
Commuter Kgosi Motlhabi had an unsettling trip in afternoon traffic on Monday when a power outage affected the Gautrain service.
"Massive delays for Gautrain. Our train which was heading North just suddenly stopped after Marlboro because the driver had to U-turn‚" he tweeted.
Dipuo Peters is pissed otherwise. There is a power failure on both Gautrain lines.— Kgosi Motlhabi (@SimplyKayGee) March 13, 2017
Rob Byrne from @TrafficSA advised matter of factly‚ "Power Failure between Midrand and Hatfield causing major delays".
The Gautrain high-speed service confirmed its operations were affected.
"Due to a power failure‚ services have been disrupted. Updates will be provided as they are available‚" it said in a short statement.
#Gautrain RT @ofentse360 Delays @TheGautrain @TrafficSA power failure - stuck at Marlboro station. It's a mess pic.twitter.com/a5XuDHo5wO— Rob Byrne (@TrafficSA) March 13, 2017
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.