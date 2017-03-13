 Power failure causes major delays on Gautrain between Midrand and Hatfield - Times LIVE
   
Mon Mar 13 18:04:33 SAST 2017

Power failure causes major delays on Gautrain between Midrand and Hatfield

TMG Digital | 2017-03-13 17:45:01.0
Power outage affected the Gautrain service.
Image by: Twitter/Rob Byrne‏

Commuter Kgosi Motlhabi‏ had an unsettling trip in afternoon traffic on Monday when a power outage affected the Gautrain service.

"Massive delays for Gautrain. Our train which was heading North just suddenly stopped after Marlboro because the driver had to U-turn‚" he tweeted.

Rob Byrne‏ from @TrafficSA advised matter of factly‚ "Power Failure between Midrand and Hatfield causing major delays".

The Gautrain high-speed service confirmed its operations were affected.

"Due to a power failure‚ services have been disrupted. Updates will be provided as they are available‚" it said in a short statement.

