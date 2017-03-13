Storm Stella stops SAA flights to America

The storm‚ named Stella‚ is expected to cause a snow blizzard for more than 12 hours in New York and surrounds. As much as 40cm of snow is expected.

Flights on Tuesday from Washington via Accra in Ghana and New York to Johannesburg have also been cancelled.

#SAA has asked affected passengers to rebook the next available flight before Saturday and leave by Sunday. It has apologised for the inconvenience‚ but says it has to put the safety of passengers first.

New York residents have been warned about strong winds‚ heavy snow and low temperatures.

"We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday‚ and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions‚" Mayor Bill de Blasio was quoted as saying by various media outlets.

“Besides the snow‚ it will be cold. We urge you to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep roads clear for sanitation crews and first responders.”

- TMG Digital/TimesLIVE