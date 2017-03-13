WATCH: Does this traffic officer have the best moves in Jozi?
A video of a traffic officer directing traffic in Johannesburg has gone viral – for all the right reasons.
Directing traffic South African style! Classic :)Posted by Murray Kernick on Saturday, March 11, 2017
The video‚ captured by motorist Murray Kernick on Saturday‚ shows the Johannesburg Metro Police Officer throwing down some smooth moves while directing traffic at the intersection of Cedar and Witkoppen Roads in Fourways.
“I was wondering what song she was listening to?” Kernick told TimesLIVE on Sunday.
“It must have been a great song. But I was also thinking that she was being awesome.”
Kernick uploaded the video to Facebook on Saturday afternoon. By Monday morning it had been shared 4‚336 times and viewed over 175‚000 times.
