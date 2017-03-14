“We held a meeting with family and the family did not apportion blame to the school’s meals‚” said spokesperson Freddy Sepeng.

“The child in question has a history of seizures‚” said Sepeng.

The 15-year-old girl‚ who was in Grade 8‚ collapsed at the school on Monday while sharing a meal with another learner.

She later died.

“The other learner who was eating from the same plate is perfectly fine‚” said Sepeng.

A postmortem would be conducted to rule out any foul play.

“The department and the police are also investigating‚” said Sepeng.

Earlier‚ the Progressive Student Movement released a statement where they claimed several other learners were hospitalized after eating the same food.

Sepeng dismissed the allegations‚ saying there were no other cases reported.