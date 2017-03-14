Family does not believe school girl died from feeding scheme meal
The North West education department has dismissed claims that a learner from Thuto Lore Secondary School died from eating a meal provided by the school’s feeding scheme.
“We held a meeting with family and the family did not apportion blame to the school’s meals‚” said spokesperson Freddy Sepeng.
“The child in question has a history of seizures‚” said Sepeng.
The 15-year-old girl‚ who was in Grade 8‚ collapsed at the school on Monday while sharing a meal with another learner.
She later died.
“The other learner who was eating from the same plate is perfectly fine‚” said Sepeng.
A postmortem would be conducted to rule out any foul play.
“The department and the police are also investigating‚” said Sepeng.
Earlier‚ the Progressive Student Movement released a statement where they claimed several other learners were hospitalized after eating the same food.
Sepeng dismissed the allegations‚ saying there were no other cases reported.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.