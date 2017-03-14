Dr Marc Hendricks is set to release his debut solo album Upright Citizen at the Artscape Theatre on April 22‚ for a one-night-only performance.

Proceeds of the show will be donated to the hospital for its various projects.

Upright Citizen‚ an adult contemporary compilation‚ reflects the singing doctor’s life‚ family and work.

Hendricks‚ who is also a song-writer‚ has composed music for artists like Judith Sephuma and Peter Grant.

He describes his genre as‚ “popular music with lashings of all the things I grew up with and that I love: R&B‚ soul‚ a little Motown‚some Latin and African influences”.

“I don’t really write to a brief. It arrives the way it does.”

Hendricks is often asked whether he performs for his little patients.

“I don’t really‚ because we are so busy and the work demands a particular kind of relationship that does not allow a lot of singing.

“Also considering the nature of my work‚ which can be emotionally demanding‚ music is a good way to make sense of the world‚” said Hendricks.

He started his paediatric training at the Red Cross Hospital in 2001 and qualified in 2005.

Hendricks then specialised in oncology for another two years.

“I was lucky enough to be interviewed for a specialist post here when I finished in 2007. I have been practising at Red Cross ever since.”

Hendricks gravitated towards music because of his family.

“I grew up in a musical family so I have been exposed to it all my life really. Both my sisters who are also professional people are also musicians. We all sing‚ including my parents.

“I pretty much learned that in church from as early as I can remember.”

Hendricks mulled over the idea of pursuing music as a full-time career when he was younger.

“I have the luxury now of doing both things that really give my life meaning so there isn’t a conflict for me really or a desire to trade the one for the other.”

Ticket are priced at R175 and available at Computicket.

- TMG Digital/The Times