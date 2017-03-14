North West pupil dies after consuming school feeding scheme meal - claim
A learner from the Thuto Lore Secondary School in Bloemhof in the North West has reportedly died‚ allegedly after consuming food provided by the school’s feeding scheming.
According to the Progressive Students Movement‚ several others learners were hospitalized after consuming the same food on Monday.
A source confirmed that a death had occurred at the school‚ saying investigations were still under way.
Department spokesperson‚ Freddy Sepeng‚ would not immediately confirm the incident.
“We are still going to the school. I cannot confirm anything at this stage‚” he said.
Meanwhile‚ the PSM said it was also conducting investigations into the matter.
In a statement‚ the group said it was planning on laying charges against the education department.
SHARE YOUR OPINIONIf you have an opinion you would like to share on this article, please send us an e-mail to the Times LIVE iLIVE team. In the mean time, click here to view the Times LIVE iLIVE section.