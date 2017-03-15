Baby Siwaphiwe's mom and her lover granted bail

Both have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and fraud - the latter charge relating to how they allegedly misled police into performing a massive search for the one-month-old last week.

Speaking through a legal representative‚ Mbokazi - who claims to be the real father of one-month-old Siwaphiwe Mbambo - said he would plead not guilty to the charges.

Mbambo's legal team gave no indication of how she intended to plead.

The baby, who has been given a clean bill of health, is being cared for by social workers at a Durban place of safety.

Last Friday, Mbambo told the police she and her eight-year-old son had been forced out of their car at gunpoint by two hijackers near the City View shopping centre in Greyville, Durban.

The recovery of the car hours later, undamaged but with the baby and her nappy-bag missing, fuelled the doubts of detectives.

Sources say a break in the case came when Mbambo, under intense questioning by detectives, revealed her secret affair.

Detectives began a search for her lover and closed in on him as he was returning to Durban with the baby at about midnight on Saturday.

After a high-speed chase near the Mariannhill toll plaza, Mbokazi was arrested and a wailing Siwaphiwe recovered.

Also in the vehicle was Mbokazi's girlfriend, who was detained but has not been charged.