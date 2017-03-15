Roger Solik‚ 66‚ and his wife‚ Christine‚ 57‚ went missing from their home late month. Their bodies were later found in a river in Nzinga in Impendle near the Drakensberg‚ 70km from the family home at the Bend Country Estate in Nottingham. The couple's home was trashed and there was blood stains.

On Wednesday‚ detectives made a public appeal for information on Xolani Brian "Maja" Ndlovu who remains on the run after the arrest of his alleged accomplice‚ Thulani Moses Mthembu.

A police source said Ndlovu was released on parole in November last year after serving four years of a seven-year prison sentence for house breaking.

Mthembu who was arrested two weeks ago was remanded in custody. He faces two counts of murder‚ two counts of kidnapping and charges of house robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala appealed for information from the community about Ndlovu.

“The suspect [Ndlovu] is wanted for two counts of murder‚ house robbery‚ kidnapping and theft of motor vehicle that he committed at Nottingham Road.”

“His place of residence is unknown but he is usually seen at Umlazi C and F Sections‚ Mpophomeni‚ Mafakatini and France location in Pietermaritzburg‚” she said.

Gwala said that Ndlovu is 1.75 metres in height‚ fair in complexion and well built.

The couple were found naked and bound after being thrown into the river.

“We appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Xolani Brian Ndlovu to contact the investigating officer‚ Warrant Officer Mdunge of Nottingham SAPS on 082 368 8217 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

- TMG Digital/The Times