When they dutifully arrived to fetch them‚ they were promptly taken into police custody. Captain Thabo Sibuyi said there was already a heavy police presence at the mall following a robbery on Wednesday. This allowed the police to respond quickly after four men robbed a store‚ taking a cell phone from the owner.

As the police responded the suspects opened a fire on them. Police returned fire. A woman shopper‚ caught in the crossfire and hit in the stomach‚ was is in a serious condition in high care at Far East Rand hospital on Thursday evening.

A policeman was shot in shoulder and airlifted to hospital. A third policeman had a gunshot wound to his hand and was fine‚ said Sibuyi. The shootout‚ which coincided with the new mall's official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony‚ sent guests scattering for cover.

- TMG Digital