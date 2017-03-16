 Revealed: The sneaky ploy police used to nab the suspected Springs mall gunmen - Times LIVE
   
Revealed: The sneaky ploy police used to nab the suspected Springs mall gunmen

Naledi Shange And Katharine Child | 2017-03-16 19:48:30.0
Springs Mall following the shooting.
Image by: Esau Dlamini via Facebook

Police caught all four men involved in a shootout at the Springs mall in Ekhurleni on Thursday after using the first two suspects they'd arrested to call their friends 'for a lift'.

When they dutifully arrived to fetch them‚ they were promptly taken into police custody. Captain Thabo Sibuyi said there was already a heavy police presence at the mall following a robbery on Wednesday. This allowed the police to respond quickly after four men robbed a store‚ taking a cell phone from the owner.

As the police responded the suspects opened a fire on them. Police returned fire. A woman shopper‚ caught in the crossfire and hit in the stomach‚ was is in a serious condition in high care at Far East Rand hospital on Thursday evening.

A policeman was shot in shoulder and airlifted to hospital. A third policeman had a gunshot wound to his hand and was fine‚ said Sibuyi. The shootout‚ which coincided with the new mall's official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony‚ sent guests scattering for cover.

- TMG Digital

