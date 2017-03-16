Six people die‚ four critical in accident between truck and taxi on N4
At least six people have been killed and four others - including a child believed to be approximately eight years old - sustained critical injuries when a truck and a 26-seater bus collided with each other on the N4 near Rustenburg this evening.
Three medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene to airlift the critically injured patients.
Paramedics from ER24 and local rescue services arrived on the scene at approximately 5.30pm‚ said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.
Several people were also found trapped inside of the midi-bus.
"The local fire and rescue services had to use rescue tools to free some of the trapped victims inside the vehicle‚" he said.
It is believed that approximately 25 people were involved in the collision.
The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known. However‚ it appears as if the cement truck collided into the side of the midi-bus.
