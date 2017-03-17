Helen Zille’s (b) adventures in Twitter land
Helen Zille’s Twitter mishaps have caused the official opposition some major red-facery over the years.
Thursday’s colonialism comment may be the final nail in her political coffin‚ some opinionistas are saying.
There has been massive outrage over the tweet‚ but here are other times the Western Cape premier landed in hot water over her social media outbursts:
This tweet‚ long since deleted‚ called school learners from the Eastern Cape “refugees”.
Or this one‚ when she weighed in on the “two blacks” restaurant bill that caused national outrage.
Helen Zille is the archetypal white SAn historical revisionist & apologist. Ignores & reinvents fact to frame the oppressed as oppressors. pic.twitter.com/LR27pcNIwF— °○. (@Tioranta) December 21, 2016
Or the time she suggested that protesting students that they should leave the campus if they were so unhappy. She famously told the Cape Argus newspaper “to write whatever they wanted” because she was sleeping when contacted for comment.
If this woke bunch hate being UCT students so much, pls help them out of their misery and withdraw their funding. pic.twitter.com/MnfdFVWB11— Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 3, 2016
Zille has survived the past Twitter storms‚ but on Thursday she was forced to issue an apology‚ after initially defending her utterances.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said that Zille would face disciplinary action.
