The Higher Education National Convention in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, got off to a rowdy start with students heckling the opening speaker‚ judge and former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Although he was able to complete his address‚ he was forced to stop speaking several times owing to disruptions‚

The forum had to be adjourned briefly so that some semblance of decorum could be restored.

Some students indicated that they did not want Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande to address them.

They also stated that they did not want just another “talk shop”‚ charging that that was all that had been done for the past three years.

“We don’t just want more talk – we want answers from government to our demands‚” one angry student shouted.

Students are also demanding that charges be withdrawn against leaders arrested during the #FeesMustFall campaign.