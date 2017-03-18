Two security guards critical after attempted robbery
Two security guards are in a critical condition after an attempted robbery in Benrose in Johannesburg during the early hours Saturday.
ER24 said it was believed that the two guards‚ believed to be between 40 and 50 years old‚ sustained serious leg injuries after three robbers fired five shots at the men.
“The apparent robbery took place as the guards were patrolling a railway line in the area around 2am‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Dormehl.
“ER24 paramedics were called for assistance by provincial emergency services and treated one of the patients on scene.
“Both patients were transported to Union hospital by provincial emergency services.
“Local authorities will be conducting an investigation into this incident‚” Dormehl said.
