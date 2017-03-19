BDS lays charge after #IsraeliApartheidWeek billboard vandalised
The human rights and Palestine solidarity organisation BDS South Africa has laid a charge of malicious damage to property after one of its billboards was defaced.
The billboard‚ located near Johannesburg‘s OR Tambo Airport‚ was put up earlier this month as part of the recent #IsraeliApartheidWeek campaign.
“A case of malicious damage to property has been opened at the Kempton Park police station and we look forward to the SA police services finding the perpetrators and having them face the full might of the law‚” BDS South Africa said in a statement.
It claimed that Israel and its supporters had turned to suppressing of expression by defacing the #IsraeliApartheidWeek billboards.
“We may disagree with and oppose the Israeli regime but we urge tolerance and respect and not these bullying and intimidating tactics by Israel and its supporters‚” BDS South Africa asserted.
